Thursday , August 24 2017
Home / Sports / Tottenham complete signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax

Tottenham complete signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax

Tottenham have completed the signing of defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax in a reported club record £42m deal.

The 21-year-old Colombia centre-back has agreed a six-year deal subject to receipt of his work permit.

Spurs’ previous record was the £30m paid to Newcastle for France midfielder Moussa Sissoko in 2016.

Sanchez becomes the Premier League club’s second summer signing after goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga joined from Southampton on Wednesday.

He joined Ajax from Atletico Nacional in June last year on a five-year deal and made 32 appearances for the club.

He also played in last season’s Europa League final defeat by Manchester United and was named the Dutch side’s player of the year in May.

