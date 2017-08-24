Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Friday , August 25 2017
Breaking News
Home / News / APC Appoints Ojudu As Chairman of Anambra Primary Monitoring Committee – In consideration of his strength of character and track record

APC Appoints Ojudu As Chairman of Anambra Primary Monitoring Committee – In consideration of his strength of character and track record

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Sen Babafemi Ojudu has been appointed as Chairman of a team of party top shots to monitor the party’s primary in Anambra on Saturday.

A letter issued at the APC headquarters today stated that his “selection is in consideration of his strength of character and track record”
The terms of reference of the Committee is to monitor the election in line with the relevant provisions of the party’s constitution.
The Committee is of eight members drawn from the six geo political zones of the country.
It shall work in collaboration with the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State.

Comments

comments

Check Also

PDP Senator Sekibo Loses At Appeal Over Removal

The Appeal Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Senator George Sekibo challenging the judgment ...

Beam Your Searchlight On BAT Engagements In Nigeria – ERA/FoEN Tells FG

The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has called on the federal government ...

Powered by Infoscert
© Copyright 2017, All Right Reserved - Current Media Limited
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com