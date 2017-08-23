Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Thursday , August 24 2017
Breaking News
Home / Sports / Southampton sign Wesley Hoedt for £15m Dutch defender from Lazio

Southampton sign Wesley Hoedt for £15m Dutch defender from Lazio

Southampton have signed Netherlands centre-back Wesley Hoedt from Lazio for £15m on a five-year deal.

Hoedt, 23, joined the Serie A side from AZ Alkmaar in 2015 and made his full international debut earlier this year.

Saints vice-chairman Les Reed said Hoedt is “one of the most promising young defenders in Europe”.

His Dutch team-mate and Saints captain Virgil van Dijk recently handed in a transfer request, but the club say he is not for sale.

Reed added: “Wesley has proven his talent through his performances for Lazio, as well as the Netherlands, and we believe he can develop even further here at Southampton, alongside his international team-mate Van Dijk, as well as the likes of Jack Stephens, Maya Yoshida, Jan Bednarek and Florin Gardos.”

He is Saints’ third summer signing after the arrivals of midfielder Mario Lemina for a club record £18.1m and defender Jan Bednarek for £5m.

Hoedt said: “I’m really happy to be here. I think Southampton is a really big club, so it’s a good next step for me to come here and to play in the Premier League and try to help the best I can.”

Comments

comments

Check Also

Barcelona sue Neymar for £8m over alleged breach of contract to Paris St-Germain

Barcelona are suing former player Neymar for 8.5m euros (£7.8m) over his world record move ...

Celtic in Champions League group stage

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants his team to still be in European football in the ...

Powered by Infoscert
© Copyright 2017, All Right Reserved - Current Media Limited
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com