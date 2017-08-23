PDP Senator Sekibo Loses At Appeal Over Removal

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says he cannot commit suicide for his mother, much less President Muhammadu Buhari.

He had been credited with the comments that he would commit suicide if Buhari returned to the country alive and had since been urged to make good his vow.

Denying making such statements, Fayose said his enemies had created the comment to paint him in a bad light.

He also insisted that Buhari went into a coma on July 6, maintaining that he had no apology over his comments about Buhari’s health.

“Let me tell you expressly, why would I commit suicide? I cannot commit suicide because of my mother,” he said.

“Even if they are burying my mother now, I will cleverly stay away from the grave so that I won’t fall into it. I can’t commit suicide because of Buhari. I never said that and will never make such statement.”

Fayose also cited the cancellation of the weekly federal executive council meeting in support of his claims that the president needed to rest from the task of governing the country.

He said he was among those who forced Buhari to end his London vacation.

“If not for our efforts, Buhari wouldn’t have returned now. He is sick and tired and even his physical appearance portrayed this and he needs to go home and rest,” he said.

“Buhari is not old enough to be my father, my mother is older than Buhari, he cannot be my father, he can only be my uncle. I am close to 60. I stand by all I have said about the president.

“We are glad he is back, but don’t over flog him. I am not a sycophant and I stand to speak for Nigeria. Somebody must be able to speak on behalf of the poor masses. This was how they deceived us during the time of Yar’Adua. I am not a hypocrite and I will never be one.

“This country deserves a very healthy person. Office of the president is not for a sick man. The president is tired and should be allowed to resign and go and rest.”

