Ekiti 2018: Opomulero Heads ERO Movement

An Ekiti based socio –political group, Ekiti Rebirth Organisation (ERO) has picked leading politician and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Chief Felix Aderanti Adebisi, as its Director General in a move aimed at repositioning the organization for strategic interventions in next year’s governorship election in the state

The group with close link to the Special Adviser to President Mohammadu Buhari, on Political Affairs, Mr Babafemi Ojudu also announced the appointment of Mr. Femi Ajayi as its Director of Administration.

Felix Oluranti Adebisi popularly known as Opomulero across the state, is a United States-trained Software Engineer and successful businessman. Before relocating to Nigeria, Adebisi has held several senior positions in leading firms in the United states including Dow Chemicals, Nextel Communications , Oracle Corporation and IBM/Vtech.

A grassroots politician and mobiliser , Adebisi had at some points contested for Governorship and Senatorial positions in Ekiti State, under the platform of Action Congress (AC) and the APC. He also held several political positions in the state under the APC government, notably the Chairman of Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission and Chairman, Rapid Action Task Force.

In his acceptance, Adebisi said : “ERO 2018 Movement is the vehicle we will use to move our state away from the present anomaly to an enviable one.

“It is a privilege to be given the opportunity to lead a campaign that will bring hope and dignity to Ekiti people. I have been on this road before and we shall collectively rescue our people from the stranglehold of the current pretentious governor”.

There have been intense lobbying from different pressure groups and community groups in Ekiti, urging Ojudu, to throw his hat into the gubernatorial race.

