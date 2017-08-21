Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Monday , August 21 2017
Breaking News
Home / News / President Buhari Transmits Letter To National Assembly On Resumtpion

President Buhari Transmits Letter To National Assembly On Resumtpion

President Muhammedu Buhafri written letter to the national assembly notifying the legislature of his return to office after returning from medical vacation in London.

The letter stated in part: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”

President Buhari had left for London on May 7, 2017, and handed the reins of government to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who functioned as the Acting President.

Comments

comments

Check Also

Groups Write the World Bank To Clarify Role In Lagos Water Sector

The Our Water Our Right Coalition has written to the World Bank asking it to ...

PRESIDENT BUHARI BROADCAST SPEECH Says Nigeria Unity Not Negotiable

AUGUST 21, 2017. My dear citizens, I am very grateful to God and to all ...

Powered by Infoscert
© Copyright 2017, All Right Reserved - Current Media Limited
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com