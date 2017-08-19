President Buhari Lands In Abuja From London

President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in Abuja from London on Saturday.

The president returned after 103 days in the UK where he stayed for medical treatment.

His plane touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4:36pm‎.

He was received by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and a retinue of aides at the airport.

After observing official protocol, the president proceeded to the presidential villa.

‎Hundreds of his supporters formed a human wall on the airport road leading to the city centre. They chanted ‘Baba oyoyo’ as the president’s motorcade made its way through the human traffic.

‎However, the president was not seen in the company of his wife who was in the UK with him.

Prior to the president’s return there have been protests demanding that he either resume office or resign.

But Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said the protests did not force his principal to return.

The president is expected to speak to Nigerians in a state broadcast on Monday.

