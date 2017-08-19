Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sunday , August 20 2017
Breaking News
Home / News / PDP Welcome President Mohammadu Buhari

PDP Welcome President Mohammadu Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has joined other Nigerians to welcome back the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari from his medical sojourn in London for over three months.
(2). The President departed Nigeria on 7th of May, 2017 for an ailment and returned today being August 19, 2017. We believe that Mr. President is healthier now to assume his responsibility at the helm of the Country’s affairs.
(3). We thank the Almighty for saving his life and pray that He grants him better health and understanding on how to rescue our poor economy and relieve Nigerians from the current hardship.
God bless the PDP! God bless Nigeria!!
Prince Dayo Adeyeye
National Publicity Secretary, PDP

Comments

comments

Check Also

President Buhari Lands In Abuja From London

President Muhammadu Buhari  has landed in Abuja from London on Saturday. The president returned after ...

Buhari Returns To Nigeria Today

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London. ...

Powered by Infoscert
© Copyright 2017, All Right Reserved - Current Media Limited
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com