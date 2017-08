The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, on Friday visited ailing President Muhammadu Buhari at the Abuja house in London.

Mr. Buhari who has been in London for over 100 days is receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Barely 24 hours ago, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, visited the ailing president in London.

