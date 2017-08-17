Saraki, Dogara visit Buhari in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, in London.

Buhari has been in the UK where he is receiving medical treatment since May 7.

In his absence, there have been protests demanding that he either resume office or resign.

The president did not make any public appearance in the first two months of his stay in London, fuelling speculation that he was gravely ill.

But he has been receiving guests lately. On Monday, he received Mohammed Barkindo, secretary-general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Last Saturday, he received a delegation of his media team.

On July 23, John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led a delegation of party members to London to meet with him.

Rochas Okorocha, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, said the president was in high spirits, and that he laughed about the rumours regarding his health.

“By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time,” he had said.

