Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Thursday , August 17 2017
Breaking News
Home / News / Resume Or Resign Movement Holds Last Sit-Out

Resume Or Resign Movement Holds Last Sit-Out

TheResume or Resign Movement calling for the resignation or resumption of President Muhammadu Buhari will end its sit out today, a day making the 100days of President Buhari absence from the office.

A co-convener of the group, Charles Oputa popularly called Charly Boy on Channels Television said the group is restrategizing on how to continue pursuing its cause.

Charly Boy who said this at the Unity Fountain vowed that the group will not be intimidated by the government or any security agencies and would resist every form of intimidation from government and its security agencies.

They protesters were dispersed by anti-riot policemen and one of the leaders Charly Boy was bruised.

President Buhari has been away in the UK on medicals.

Comments

comments

Check Also

Gunmen Attack EFCC Head Office

Unidentified gunmen attacked the head office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in ...

Airman Who Killed Girlfriend Sentenced To Death By Hanging

Kalu Bernard, an airman, has been sentenced to death by hanging over the alleged killing ...

Powered by Infoscert
© Copyright 2017, All Right Reserved - Current Media Limited
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com