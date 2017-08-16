Resume Or Resign Movement Holds Last Sit-Out

TheResume or Resign Movement calling for the resignation or resumption of President Muhammadu Buhari will end its sit out today, a day making the 100days of President Buhari absence from the office.

A co-convener of the group, Charles Oputa popularly called Charly Boy on Channels Television said the group is restrategizing on how to continue pursuing its cause.

Charly Boy who said this at the Unity Fountain vowed that the group will not be intimidated by the government or any security agencies and would resist every form of intimidation from government and its security agencies.

They protesters were dispersed by anti-riot policemen and one of the leaders Charly Boy was bruised.

President Buhari has been away in the UK on medicals.

Comments

comments