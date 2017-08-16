Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home / News / Gunmen Attack EFCC Head Office

Gunmen Attack EFCC Head Office

Unidentified gunmen attacked the head office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Wilson Uwajaren, spokesman of the commission, who disclosed this in a statement hours after the incident, said the gunmen left a death note for one of the anti-graft agency’s detectives.

He disclosed that the intruders could not make their way into the complex because security guards on duty repelled them.

“A major security breach was recorded at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the early hours of Wednesday, August 16, 2017, as unknown gunmen attacked the office located at Wuse Zone 7, Abuja,” he said.

“The group of heavily armed bandits invaded the office at about 05.00 hours and began shooting into the premises, damaging vehicles parked in the premises in the process. However, the attack was repelled by guards on duty.

“The hoodlums escaped in a getaway vehicle but not without leaving a message; a white envelope dropped by the fleeing attackers was found to contain a death threat addressed to Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator with the commission. Ishaku who heads the foreign exchange malpractices fraud section is in charge of corruption investigation involving several politically exposed persons and retired military brass hats.

“The attack on the zone 7 office which houses the commission’s AMCON desk, procurement fraud and foreign exchange malpractices sections, is coming few weeks after another investigator, Austin Okwor was shot and wounded by unknown assailants in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.”

Uwujaren added that the incident had already been reported to the police for investigation

