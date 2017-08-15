APC Has Lost Moral Right To Retain Power – Adegboruwa

A legal practitioner, Ebun Adegboruwa, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the moral right to retain power when the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari expires in 2019.

Mr Adegboruwa said this during an interview on Tuesday when he appeared on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

He noted that the Federal Government has broken the promises made to the people, although there were improvements in a few areas such as the anti-corruption war.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the moral right to retain power, it goes beyond the President’s state of health. Everything you call a bond between a people and a leader has been broken, every promise made to Nigerians has been broken except in a few areas of course like the fight against insurgency and of course the fight against corruption minus the media trial of course, surely we have seen some improvement,” he said.

The lawyer, who asked Nigerians to pray for President Buhari who is receiving medical attention in the United Kingdom, however, stated that not disclosing his health status was discouraging.

He said the citizens have the right to know the health status of their President who has been in the UK for 100 days, adding that those asking him to either resume or resign were right.

“Personally, we as Nigerians deserve to join the President in prayers to ask that he be healed and return to his duty post. But in terms of the length of stay, in terms of the manner of treatment, in terms of the strategy of relating with Nigerians concerning what the President is going through, it’s quite very discouraging and unfortunate because this is a party that came into power on the mantra of change and engagement and so we will be surprised that the President could be going through any circumstance of ill health which Nigerians are not entitled to know.

“Today marks 100 days that the President has been out of the country on a consecutive basis and you wonder whether you can say you have such leadership in terms of the capacity of the executive president to manage the affairs of a nation. So I believe those agitating that the President should resume or resign are right in the sense that we didn’t anticipate that we’ll be ruled from another country because Nigeria is a sovereign nation,” he added.

The legal practitioner stressed further that the consequence of not disclosing the President’s health status to Nigerians was breaking their trust.

He said that Nigerians were not bothered about whether the President was entitled to any vacation but the fact that they were entitled to know the condition of his state of health.

“We are entitled [to know the President’s health status] and the consequence of not disclosing is to say a trust has been broken because yesterday [Monday], I saw in the newspapers and also on social media that Buhari Campaign Organisation has been launched in Jigawa State for 2019, openly and the Presidency has said it in the papers this morning that the President is fit to continue in 2019.So look, our own concern is not about whether we don’t want the President to be treated, it’s is not about whether the President is not entitled to any vacation but that we are entitled to know the condition of his state of health,” he said.

"So look, our own concern is not about whether we don't want the President to be treated, it's is not about whether the President is not entitled to any vacation but that we are entitled to know the condition of his state of health," he said.

Adegboruwa also accused the Federal Government of not being open to the people, saying President Buhari has refused to disclose the condition of his health status to the people who voted him into power.

He said although the Constitution has imposed an executive president on the people, Nigerians need a functional and active president for physical federalism to be achieved.

“You say you want to devolve power, and then you are in control of the National Assembly and you’ve denied that; you talk about physical federalism, you’ve denied that; you talk about openness, the President himself said he was going to run an open government and he was going to travel to the UK for treatment and he didn’t have the courtesy to address us.

“Section 5 says that all the executive powers of the federation are vested in the president. So we anticipate a president that is agile, a president that is active, a president that is functional, a president that will be on his seat 24 hours. So once there is that lack of capacity, we must be able to know,” Adegboruwa said.

