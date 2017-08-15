Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , August 16 2017
Breaking News
Home / News / Anti-Buhari Protest: Charly Boy Attacked In Abuja Market
Protesters carry placards to demand that ailing President Mohammadu Buhari resume work or resign in Abuja, on August 7, 2017. Dozens of protesters in collaboration with civil society marched through the streets to demand that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari who has been away on medical vacation in London for more than three months resume work or resign his job. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIP OJISUA

Anti-Buhari Protest: Charly Boy Attacked In Abuja Market

The anti-Buhari protesters led by Charles Oputa, the entertainer better known as Charly Boy, have been attacked at the popular Wuse market in Abuja.

Some youth attacked them when they moved to the market in the course of their protest on Tuesday morning.

Deji Adeyanju, one of the leaders of the group, confirmed the development.

The protesters had started a campaign on Monday last week, demanding that the president – who is away in the UK on a medical vacation – resumes or resigns.

Deji said the attack was masterminded by a “regular face” among pro-Buhari protesters – a group involved in solidarity protest in support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We just went to Wuse market for mobilisation against 100 days event tomorrow & a regular face at Unity Fountain brought thugs to attack us,” Deji wrote on Twitter.

“Charly Boy’s car was damaged by the thugs. This is a senseless government. #ResumeOrResign”

 

Comments

comments

Check Also

Ambode Urges Youths To Be Self-reliant

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has called on the youth in the State ...

Goodluck Jonathan Performed Creditably Well-PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan performed creditably ...

Powered by Infoscert
© Copyright 2017, All Right Reserved - Current Media Limited
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com