Anti-Buhari Protest: Charly Boy Attacked In Abuja Market

The anti-Buhari protesters led by Charles Oputa, the entertainer better known as Charly Boy, have been attacked at the popular Wuse market in Abuja.

Some youth attacked them when they moved to the market in the course of their protest on Tuesday morning.

Deji Adeyanju, one of the leaders of the group, confirmed the development.

The protesters had started a campaign on Monday last week, demanding that the president – who is away in the UK on a medical vacation – resumes or resigns.

Deji said the attack was masterminded by a “regular face” among pro-Buhari protesters – a group involved in solidarity protest in support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We just went to Wuse market for mobilisation against 100 days event tomorrow & a regular face at Unity Fountain brought thugs to attack us,” Deji wrote on Twitter.

“Charly Boy’s car was damaged by the thugs. This is a senseless government. #ResumeOrResign”

They attacked us with Police on Tuesday. Tried to attack us at Unity Fountain with their government sponsored thugs. Today is Wuse Market. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) August 15, 2017

There are wraps of money all over Unity Fountain shared by Pro-Buhari protesters. The government says its fighting corruption. pic.twitter.com/ldCIg2XTlT — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) August 15, 2017

