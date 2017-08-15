Anambra Election: APGA Picks Obiano As Governorship Candidate

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has emerged as the party’s flag-bear in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The party picked Obiano as its governorship candidate for the November 18, 2017, election in the state at a special congress, which was attended by all the ward delegates of the party.

Governor Obiano was the sole candidate in the primary, which was organised by the Chief Victor Oye-led APGA.

The party’s leadership said several forms were available for sale but only Governor Obiano completed and returned his form.

About 1,109 delegates voted in the primary, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, the factional National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Martin Agbaso, reacting to Obiano’s emergence in an interview on ChannesTv Politics today, Agbaso said the primary was unconstitutional.

He said: “I always say that the key to unlocking Nigeria’s progress is the rule of law so you can see that what happened today is quite an abuse of the law and constitution of this country.

“The Supreme Court is very clear on this matter that only the National Working Committee of a party can conduct primaries into any office. Now the leadership of APGA as an order of court rests under my control, I am the Chairman of APGA.”

