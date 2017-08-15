Ambode Urges Youths To Be Self-reliant

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has called on the youth in the State to optimise the many opportunities provided for them by the State government to thrive and contribute to the economic development of their communities.

Ambode, who gave the charge while speaking at the 2017 International Youth Day Celebration with the theme, “Youth Building Peace: Challenges and Way Forward”, said that unemployed youths can apply into several vocational centres across the State and also get funded through the Employment Trust Fund initiated under the present administration to make themselves self-reliant and free from the shackle of manipulation by violent people in the society.

According to him, “I believe that youths are passionate, they are energetic and resourceful. You have to decide what you want to do. Take advantage of the opportunities before you.”

The Governor, represented by the State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Abdullateef AbdulHakeem at the event assured the youngsters that his administration will continue to put together beneficial programmes and laudable initiatives for them to excel and thrive in future leadership.

He further advised them to be creative, think differently and identify what their strengths are and pursue their goals relentlessly.

In his remarks, the representative of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Sani Agunbiade, decried the long period of inactivity among Nigerian youth, saying that the country needs to do more to support and encourage them.

He attributed the period of docility among youths to non-recognition of their roles in nation building and their ability to bring about positive changes.

While noting that successful personalities across the world started the journey to stardom from their youthful age, Obasa called on youths to begin to take their rightful place, equip themselves with the needed skills, information and knowledge through concerted efforts.

On her part, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, explained that the yearly event was designed to call the attention of Government Agencies, Non-Governmental Organisations, Academia, Business Institutions and other relevant Stakeholders to the need to focus on young people as important resources in community and nation building.

She said that the Ministry will not relent in mapping out strategies to enhance, develop and create opportunities to effectively utilize the potentials of the youth for a better and rewarding future.

The Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Youth and Social Development, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu said that the theme for the 2017 celebration “Youth Building Peace, challenges and way forward” was a call on youths to shift their focus from engaging in violence and following the path of peace.

He added that the ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’ now presents the youths with ample opportunity to aspire for political offices, by taking advantage of the bill to contribute their quota to national development for the positive growth of Nigeria.

