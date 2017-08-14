Edo Speaker Impeched

The speaker of the Edo state house of assembly, Justin Okonoboh, has been sacked from office.

Kabiru Adjoto and Victor Edoro were immediately appointed as new speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

Edoro was also removed as the speaker of the same house in May 2016.

Okonoboh, an All Progressives Congress (APC) from Igueben constituency, became speaker after Elizabeth Ativie stepped down.

He had assured his colleagues that he would operate an all-inclusive administration and retain all appointments made by the former Ativie.

After escaping an impeachment in 2016, Okonoboh said disagreements are normal but “minorities will have their way, while majority will have their say”.

“We are renovating our chambers, our generators and public address system. What you call division is not a serious one, as there is no house in the world where there is no division,” he said.

“In a gathering of 24 member house, we cannot think or reason the same way. But what we do is to struggle to present a common front before the people of Edo state. In the house, minorities will have their say but the majority will have their way. What is being experienced is normal issues in the house.”

