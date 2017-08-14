Cristiano Ronaldo scores and sent off

Cristiano Ronaldo scored and was then sent off as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup first leg.

Gerard Pique slid Marcelo’s cross into his own net before Lionel Messi levelled with a penalty.

Ronaldo, who was a substitute, restored Real’s lead when he ran from halfway before smashing an effort home.

He was booked for taking off his shirt to celebrate and shown a second yellow shortly after for a dive – before Marco Asensio scored Real’s excellent third.

Ronaldo felt he should have had a penalty when he went down under pressure from Samuel Umtiti, and appeared to shove the referee in the back after he was shown the red card.

Comments

comments