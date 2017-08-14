ASUU Starts Nationwide Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on an indefinite strike.

In a memo to lecturers dated August 12, Biodun Ogunyemi, president of the ASUU national strike coordinating committee, said they resolved to go on the strike because the federal government failed to implement its 2009 agreement and 2013 memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Ogunyemi highlighted some of the issues as non-payment of salaries, non-payment of earned academic allowance (EAA), removal of universities staff schools from funding by government and non-implementation of provisions of the 2014 pension reform act with respect to retired professors and their salaries, amongst others.

“The national executive council (NEC) of ASUU met at the university of Abuja main campus, Giri, on the 12th of August 2017 to consider the results of a referendum from all branches in a bid to ascertain ways of convincing government to implement outstanding aspects of the 2009 agreement and MoU of 2013,” it read.

“The result of the referendum showed that an overwhelming majority of the branches of our union voted for the strike.

“In the light of the foregoing, and having exhausted all avenues to get government to fully implement the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement and the 2013 MoU as well as related demands, resolved to embark on a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action commencing Sunday, 13th August 2017.”

The lecturers were asked not to “teach any course whatsoever” and “not conduct or supervise any examination at any level”.

