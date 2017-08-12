Makarfi: Nigerians will have enough cash in their pockets if we sack APC in 2019

Ahmed Makarfi, caretaker committee chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says Nigerians will have enough cash in their pockets after “working hard to sack” the All Progressives Congress in 2019.

Makarfi said this on Saturday at the party’s non-elective national convention in Abuja.

He said Nigerians have faced “so much hunger and sufferings” under the current APC-led administration, adding that they are now longing for the return of the party.

“PDP is a local party, not an alliance,” he said.

“Today is the beginning of a foundation that was laid long ago. PDP is a family and blood-related in the sense that we mean well for Nigerians.

“We have gone through a lot and we intend to do a lot for Nigerians. This is our path to greatness and entrenchment of democracy. At least five attempts were made to stop this convention in the last two days but they did not succeed.

“We will work hard to sack the APC government in 2019. While you pray for PDP to come back, we will continue to work hard to see that the sufferings today become past.

“One of the things we will introduce in 2019 is a Student loan scheme to solve the yearnings of Nigerian to youth. There will be no hunger because Nigerians will have plenty to eat and even enough cash left in their pocket.”

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta and the chairman of the convention’s planning committee, said Nigeria can now testify that PDP is the true democratic party they deserve.

“Nigerians have now experienced another party at the federal government. They can now compare and contrast,” he said.

“The PDP is back and more strengthened and resolved to take over power from the APC. We are leaving no stone unturned in doing that.

“It is time for self examination for all of us and to return to what is right bearing in mind our mistakes in the past. We have overcome our challenges and we must all support those things that add value to the growth of our great party.

“It is time to come back home. With a firm resolve that we need to bounce back in 2019, we must think the best for ourselves.”

Comments

comments