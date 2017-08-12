I Feel I Could Go Home But The Doctors Are In Charge, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says although he feels ready to return to Nigeria, he is restrained by his doctors’ instructions to remain in the UK till he fully recovers.

A statement issued on Saturday by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity, quoted the president as saying this when a team of his aides visited him in London.

The president was quoted as saying there is “tremendous” improvement in his health and that he wishes to return home.

“But I’ve learnt to obey my doctor’s orders, rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge,” he said.

“I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I’ve now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed.”

Buhari also thanked Nigerians and everyone who has been praying for his recovery.

“What we did in The Gambia early this year fetched us a lot of goodwill on the African continent. It gave us a lot of latitude. I thank all those who are praying. May God reward them,” the president was quoted to have said.

The team which visited Buhari comprised of Adesina, Lai Mohammed, minister of information; Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity; Lauretta Onochie, personal assistant on digital/online media and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant on diaspora matters.

The president has been away from the country on medical vacation since May 7.

Earlier this week, some Nigerians staged protests in Abuja, demanding that he either resume or resign.

The national assembly rose to Buhari’s defense, saying he did the constitutional needful before travelling out of Nigeria.

His aides had also told Nigerians that the president would not be compelled to step down.

