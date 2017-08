Why We Dispersed Protesters In Abuja – Police

The FCT Police command has explained why it dispersed some protesters under the auspices of Our-Mumu-Don-do Movement at Unity Fountain, Maitama, Abuja.

The Police in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said some miscreants, hoodlums and other criminal elements had infiltrated the protest hence the need to intervene and prevent a total breakdown of law and order.

“It will be recalled that ‘Our-Mumu-Don-do Movement’ carried out their protest on Monday 7th August, 2017 at the same venue and were accorded necessary Police presence to safe guard public safety and public peace, and protect their rights to freedom of expression, rights to peaceful Assembly and Association, and right to freedom of movement as provided for in sections 39, 40, and 41 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

“However, today 8th August, 2017 the same group assembled at the same venue but allowed miscreants, hoodlums and other unruly individuals to infiltrate the protests, who started blocking the major roads adjoining the Unity fountain, obstructing traffic and preventing movements of other innocent citizens from going to their means of livelihood, and thereby exhibiting unruly behaviors and other violent acts very likely to cause the breakdown of law and order and disturbance of public peace.

“The Police personnel intervened at the point that the concerned Nigerians Group lost control of the crowd and prevented miscreants, hoodlums and other criminal elements from hijacking the protest to cause mayhem and chaos.

“It is pertinent to state here that the FCT Police command is fully aware and recognizes the constitutional rights of every citizen including “ Our Mumu Don Do group” to assemble and move freely in any part of the Federal Capital Territory, but the command will not allow any protest under any guise to turn violent and jeopardise the prevailing peace, law and order currently being enjoyed in the FCT.

“The command wishes to assure all residents and visitors to the territory of adequate security and protection of lives and property of everyone including those who choose to express their constitutional rights of protest with decorum.”

Consequently, the Police called on residents to caution their wards not be instrumental in the breakdown of law and order in the society.

“Members of the public, parents and guardians, religious/opinion leaders and other interest groups are advised to prevail on their children and wards, followers and adherents not to allow themselves to be used by any group to cause disturbance of public peace and break down of law and order,” the statement read.

The protesters under the ageis of Concerned Nigerians took to the streets on Monday asking the President to resume or resign while demanding details of his health status.

The demand follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence from office as a result of challenges surrounding his health.

He has been in the United Kingdom for over 90 days where he has been receiving medical treatment.

