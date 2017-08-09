PDP woos Obasanjo, Atiku, others, sacks Anambra factional leader

The Peoples Democratic Party has promised to bring back to its fold, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice-President Abubakar Atiku.

Obasanjo left the party after he tore his membership card before the 2015 general elections while Atiku defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The two men left the former ruling party when former President Goodluck Jonathan insisted on being the presidential candidate of the party.

However, the Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, said in Abuja on Tuesday, that the party must strive to bring all those who had left the party to its fold.

He spoke at the inauguration of the party’s national convention and disciplinary committees.

Makarfi charged members of the committees to do their best in bringing back into the fold of the party all those who left the PDP for one reason or the other.

He said, “Reconciliation is very important. We must reconcile and bring back all those who have held important positions in the past including past President, Vice-President and others.”

Makarfi added that reconciliation was not restricted to post 2015 when some members quit the party following the defeat it suffered in the last general elections.

“The reconciliation goes as far back as possible. It is not an issue that has to do with the past one or two years,” he stressed.

On his part, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi, said he would work with the reconciliation committee to ensure that all aggrieved members return to the party.

Ikimi, who said he played a key role in the formation of the ruling All Progressives Congress, noted that the “APC is now dying and is almost dead.”

A former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, and a former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Olujimi, were named as the deputy chairman and secretary of the convention planning committee, respectively.

Meanwhile, the PDP has announced the suspension of Chief Ken Emeakayi, a leader of a faction of the party in Anambra State.

Briefing newsmen at the party secretariat, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said the decision was arrived at following Emeakayi’s alleged flagrant disobedience to the party national leadership which had earlier dissolved all the three parallel executives of the party in the state.

He added that Emeakayi, a known loyalist of a former the PDP acting Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, was suspended for one month.

Punch

