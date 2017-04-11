Super Eagles Won’t Go For Holidays By End Of Season – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, says players would not be going on holidays by the end of the season.

Rohr believes the only way to get a good result in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, is for the team to move into camp immediately and also play two friendlies.

Most of the Leagues in Europe is finishing in May and Nigeria will be facing South Africa on June 10,

On the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, he noted that the African champions stand a good chance, having played more games.

Comments

comments