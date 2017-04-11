Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Super Eagles Won’t Go For Holidays By End Of Season – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, says players would not be going on holidays by the end of the season.

Rohr believes the only way to get a good result in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, is for the team to move into camp immediately and also play two friendlies.

Most of the Leagues in Europe is  finishing in May and Nigeria  will be facing South Africa on June 10,

On the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, he noted that the African champions stand a good chance, having played more games.

