Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , April 11 2017
Breaking News
Home / News / Police Confirm Abduction Of Two Turkish Nationals In Akwa Ibom

Police Confirm Abduction Of Two Turkish Nationals In Akwa Ibom

The police in Akwa Ibom say two Turkish construction workers were expatriates abducted by gunmen in their hotel rooms at Eket, Eket local government of Akwa Ibom on Sunday.

Chukwu Okechukwu, an ASP, and public relations officer of the command, told NAN in Uyo on Monday that the Turkish nationals worked for BKS Construction Company in Onna Local Government Area of the state.

He said that they were seized at Airstrip Hotel in Eket by the gunmen.

“The state police command is working tirelessly to rescue the expatriates. The Commissioner of police has mobilised the anti-kidnapping unit and a special anti-crime unit to ensure that they are freed unhurt,” he said.

The police spokesperson said at the time of their abduction, their identities, nationalities and workplace were unknown.

He said no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction and no ransom demand made

By News Agency

Comments

comments

Check Also

Lagosians to start collecting permit before drilling boreholes

Lagos state government says it has to grant permission to any resident who intends to ...

El-Rufai Dares Dogara, Gives Details of Security Vote, Salary

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday disclosed details of  the state secuirty ...

Powered by Infoscert
© Copyright 2017, All Right Reserved - Current Media Limited
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com