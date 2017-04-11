Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
FG NOT Recording Calls, Social Media Posts-Minister

Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed,  has described as untrue the report that the federal government is monitoring telephone calls and social media posts of Nigerians.

In a statement on Monday, Mohammed said those behind the “false news” are trying to give an impression that the government is working to stifle freedom of speech.

“There is no regulation, old or new, from the ministry of interior or any federal government agency requiring the recording of all calls or the monitoring of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook,” Mohammed said in a statement.

“We are therefore using this medium to inform all Nigerians that what is being circulated in this regard is totally false and should be disregarded.

“We thank all Nigerians who have reached out to us in an effort to confirm the authenticity or otherwise of this information, which is now being widely circulated on the Social Media. This is the best way to ensure that the purveyors of false news do not dominate our media space.”

