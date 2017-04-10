Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Monday , April 10 2017
Breaking News
Home / Foreign News / Russia and Iran warned USA against any further attack on Syria

Russia and Iran warned USA against any further attack on Syria

Russia and Iran have warned the US  against any further attack on Syria will be  retaliated with force if their own “red lines” are crossed in Syria.

Following Friday’s cruise missile strike on a Syrian airbase, in retaliation for the chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun earlier in the week, the alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made a joint statement threatening action in response to “any breach of red lines from whoever it is”.

 

“What America waged in an aggression on Syria is a crossing of red lines. From now on we will respond with force to any aggressor or any breach of red lines from whoever it is and America knows our ability to respond well,” the group’s joint command centre said.

US President Donald Trump said the strike on al Shayrat airbase, near Homs, with some 60 Tomahawk missiles was “representing the world”. The base was allegedly used by Syrian forces to conduct the attack, which killed more than 70 people.

Comments

comments

Check Also

Article 50: May signs letter that will trigger Brexit

Theresa May has signed the letter that will formally begin the UK’s departure from the ...

Trump Signs Fresh Executive Orders On Six Islamic Nations,

President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order on immigration, placing a 90-day ban ...

Powered by Infoscert
© Copyright 2017, All Right Reserved - Current Media Limited
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com