FAAN Opens 2017 IGR Contract Bids

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has commenced process of evaluating bidding companies for the award of contracts under its 2017 Internally Generated Revenue Budget.

Following the development, the authority on April, 3 opened tendered documents in line with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007.

In a statement signed by Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, the Authority said it had on February 20, 2017 placed adverts in various national dailies, including the Federal Tenders Journal requesting qualified organizations to express their interest for the award of contracts in different categories under the heading, including Tax, Audit Assignment, Medical Equipment, Goods and Works, in fulfillment of section 25-2(1) of the Public Procurement Act.

“The opening exercise, which began at about 1130hours at the Authority’s headquarters in Lagos had in attendance the Technical Evaluation Committee for the bids.

“Also present were three independent observers from the Builders Association, Centre for Transparency Watch and Project Development Network and an official from the Ministry of Transport, to ensure transparency,” the statement said.

FAAN however noted that successful bidders will be contacted after the evaluation process had been concluded.

By Patrick Aigbokhan

