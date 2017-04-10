Agriculture: Enormous Opportunities Available For Operators In Logistics

Players in the logistics industry have enormous opportunities that abound in the agricultural sector of Nigeria, which are yet untapped.

Mrs. Cynthia Mosunmola Umoru, Technical Adviser to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, made this disclosure at the Strategic Management Retreat of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous logistics company, Red Star Express Plc held recently in Abeokuta.

The retreat, which had the theme, ‘Living the Big Dream’ had top management staff of the company in attendance, among others.

In her presentation titled, ‘Agriculture as a catalyst for economic recovery’, Umoru pointed that the opportunities are available mostly to logistics operators in the area of transportation and movement of farm produce right from harvest to the market.

She acknowledged the Agric Rural Development ministry’s awareness of the important role the logistics industry plays in the Agricultural sector, noting that it has opened up the landscape for major players to participate.

“Our role in this government is to push for what government should be, to create an enabling environment for the private sector to play a major role, to create access to land, maintain fertility of the soil and make sure farm produce are easily accessible”, she stated. “This can only be done by encouraging major logistics players like your company to be involved,” the Technical Adviser said.

Mr. Sola Obabori, Group Managing Director of Red Star Express Plc, who spoke earlier at the event, stated that if both government and the private sector can give half of the attention they give to the oil sector, there would be significant improvements in the economy and stability in the fluctuating state of the naira can be achieved.

“Just like we treat our oil with seriousness in Nigeria, we need to treat the agricultural sector that way. The opportunity and potentials are really huge. We should be able to over produce our Agricultural produce and still have ready market for them even outside the shores of this country. And we have to be on hand to facilitate the export in such a way that perishable goods can be in Europe within 14 hours after harvest while the non-perishables can get there within 3 to 4 days”, he said.

Red Star Express Group is a premium logistics solution provider in Nigeria with unrivaled local network coverage and a large market share in the domestic and international market. It enjoys a domestic strength of over 240 offices in Nigeria, delivers to additional 1,800 communities, with over 2,400 highly trained personnel and over 600 delivery vehicles in its fleet. The company has four business units including The Red Star Express which is a licensee of FedEx, the world’s largest express transportation company with over 650 aircraft and more than 250 delivery destinations globally. FedEx has consistently been rated among the top 10 most admired companies in the world over the past 10 years. Red Star Express has four subsidiaries– Red Star Freight, Red Star Logistics and Red Star Support Services.

By Patrick Aigbokhan

Comments

comments