Efe wins Big Brother Naija 2017

Efe has just won the just concluded Big Brother Naija competition, Efe who is a graduate of Economics and a rapper, has officially won Big Brother Naija ‘See Gobe’ 2017. He will be given 25 million naira cash prize and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car.
