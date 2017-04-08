Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
PHOTOS: Dino Melaye Receives His Certificate From ABU

Senator Dino Melaye,  representing Kogi west, has released picture of himself on Instagram  receiving  his certificate from Ahamdu Bello University(ABU), Zaria.

Melaye  had recently been accused of not graduating  from the university, but he  denied the accusation.

He shared a photo of him holding his certificate, surrounded  by his supporters

Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, had moved a motion that the controversy over Melaye’s certificate be investigated.

Following the report, Melaye filed a lawsuit against the news portal and its publisher Omoyele Sowore. The case has been adjourned to June 5th 2017 for mention.

Some of the supporters wore T-shirts and Face caps with inscription “I am a Dinoist”.

Some of Melaye’s captions include, “What a solidarity”,  “Surprise today in Zaria”,  “Got my certificate today. Ajekun iya nio Je”,  “Zaria agog for Dino”, and “Dinoists receiving me today in ABU Zaria”.

