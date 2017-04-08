Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sunday , April 9 2017
Breaking News
Home / News / German Dies After Collapsing At Lagos Airport

German Dies After Collapsing At Lagos Airport

Brenard Christo, a German national, who on Friday slumped at the general aviation terminal of Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, has died at an undisclosed hospital.

Joseph Alabi, spokesman for the Lagos airport police command, confirmed the development to NAN on Saturday.

Alabi said the deceased was waiting to board a local Arik Air flight on Friday morning when he suddenly collapsed.

He said medical personnel attached to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) rushed Christo to a hospital where he passed on.

Simon Tumba, media consultant to Arik Air, also confirmed the development.

“What happened was that a passenger en route Benin, when he was boarding had slumped,” he said.

“And Arik being a responsible carrier promptly contacted the medical team from FAAN, who took him to the hospital where he later died. ”

News Agency

Comments

comments

Check Also

PHOTOS: Dino Melaye Receives His Certificate From ABU

Senator Dino Melaye,  representing Kogi west, has released picture of himself on Instagram  receiving  his ...

Make Your Security Votes Open, Dogara Tells El- Rufai, Govs

The Speaker of the house of representatives,  Yakubu Dogara has challenged governors to make public ...

Powered by Infoscert
© Copyright 2017, All Right Reserved - Current Media Limited
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com