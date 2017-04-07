Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Abuja Runway Will Be Opened On April 19 Says Osinbajo

Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday said the rehabilitation of Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport Abuja is nearing 80 per cent completion.

Speaking with journalists after he was conducted around the repairs carried out on the airport’s runway, Osinbajo said it, “looks as if things are going very very well”.

The vice-president said at the rate work was going, he expects that the airport would be reopened in twelve days time as promised.

“I have looked around, what I have seen and from the information from the contractors, from the consultants looks as if things are going very very well. We are told that we are now nearing 80 percent and we are clearly on schedule,” he said.

“We expect to see that this will be completed without any delay whatsoever. We have assurances from the contractors, consultants that we are clearly on schedule.

“I have no reservations looking at all of these myself and after listening to the contractors, consultants and FAAN officials.

“A lot of work has been done and I heard the contractors were doing shifts for 24 hours. They have taken the job very seriously. We expect that the job will be completed on the 19th as promised.”

The airport  was shut down for repairs on March 8 .

