Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Thursday , April 6 2017
Breaking News
Home / Entertainment / Big Brother Naija: 2Face, Tiwa Savage, Runtown to perform at finale

Big Brother Naija: 2Face, Tiwa Savage, Runtown to perform at finale

Big Brother Naija, has announced that 2Face Idibia, Tiwa Savage and Runtown will be performing at the grand finale of the reality show.

The reality show which started on January 22, 2017,  would officially end on April 9, 2017.
The two-hour live show will produce a winner among Bisola, TBoss, Efe, Marvis and Debie-Rise based on viewer’s votes.

Big Brother Naija kicked off with a total of twelve housemates but only five of them made it to the final.

The 2017 Big Brother Naija ‘See Gobe’ edition will see the winner take home 25 million Naira and a brand new SUV Jeep.

Earlier, Romanian-Nigerian housemate, Tboss sparked reactions from Nigerians after she could not recite the Nigerian National anthem on Live TV.

Katung Aduwak won the first ever edition of the reality show in 2006.

Comments

comments

Check Also

The Voice Nigeria Season 2: Winner to get recording contract, N7m SUV

The winner of season two of ‘The Voice Nigeria’, a musical reality talent show, would ...

Big Brother Naija: Bally Gets Evicted

Bally ​was on  Sunday night evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show​. He was ...

Powered by Infoscert
© Copyright 2017, All Right Reserved - Current Media Limited
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com