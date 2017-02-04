New Visa Regime: We Won’t Discriminate Against Nigerians—US

The United States (U.S) government has allayed the fears of many Nigerians over the Executive Immigration Order.

According to the U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, said no Nigerian would be discriminated against.

Trump had signed an executive order barring citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan from entering the country for 90 days and suspended the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Symington stressed that the Nigeria-U.S relationship is a strategic one that must be sustained, adding that “the connection between our two countries has been strong today and will continue to be strong tomorrow”.

He stressed that in granting of visas, the full process must be followed and not religion.

The envoy, therefore, emphasized that should there be any rejection, it should not be construed to mean discrimination, as every single conversation would be part of the process.

Symington, who briefed newsmen on the Executive Order on “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorists Entry into the United States” said as relating to Nigeria, “nothing has changed”.

He said: “Contrary to the report making the rounds, the two year multiple entry visa policy is still in place.”

He said: “Security is not the job of only one country. Let me reassure Nigerians that every single action the US takes would be on the basis of legality and due process. No one will be discriminated against. No Nigerian will be denied visa because he or she is from a particular region of the country.

“The new order now is for the US government to crosscheck many people coming into the US before issuing visas. We will not discriminate on the basis of religion in issuing visas to Nigerians. The two-year visa is still valid contrary to reports we have in the media.

“Nigeria’s leadership role is crucial in the world and Nigeria cannot be blacklisted.

