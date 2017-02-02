We Wont Allow Tuface Protest To Hold- Lagos CP

The Lagos state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni says some hoodlums are planning to hijack the Innocenet “2baba” Idibia led-protests against federal government

Owoseni said he would not allow the citizen action to carry on because the musician , also known as 2baba, lacks the “capacity to contain such a crowd”.

“Information reaching us revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the peaceful protest,” Owoseni was quoted as saying.

“And as such, we won’t allow it to hold in Lagos. We know that Tuface do not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand.”

2baba made his intention known to champion the protest following some of the obnoxious policies of government that affecting the economy and common man.

Since declaring his intention, several celebrities have also publicly displayed support for it , expressing their willingness to join.

The protest which will commence from National Stadium,surulere and end at National Theatre, Iganmu will hold on Monday, February 6-the same day President Muhammed Buhari is expected to return t the country from the UK, where he has been on vacation.

