Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Friday , February 3 2017
Home / Entertainment / We Wont Allow Tuface Protest To Hold- Lagos CP

We Wont Allow Tuface Protest To Hold- Lagos CP

The Lagos state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni says some hoodlums are planning to hijack the Innocenet “2baba” Idibia led-protests against federal government

Owoseni said he would not allow the citizen action to carry on because the musician , also known as 2baba, lacks the “capacity to contain such a crowd”.

“Information reaching us revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the peaceful protest,” Owoseni was quoted as saying.

“And as such, we won’t allow it to hold in Lagos. We know that Tuface do not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand.”

2baba made his intention known to champion the protest following some of the obnoxious policies of government that affecting the economy and common man.

Since declaring his intention, several celebrities have also publicly displayed support for it , expressing their willingness to join.

The protest  which will commence from National Stadium,surulere and end at National Theatre, Iganmu will hold on Monday, February 6-the same day President Muhammed Buhari is expected to return t the country from the UK, where he has been on vacation.

 

Comments

comments

Check Also

Film-Maker, Seun Egbegbe, Arrested For Fraud

Seun Egbegbe, movie marketer, was taken in by the police for questioning on Thursday after ...

Maje Ayida Hires British Lawyers To Sue Toke Makinwa Over ‘Fabricated’ Book

Following the release of a tell-all memoir documenting her relationship with Maje Ayida, Nigerian media ...

Powered by Infoscert
© Copyright 2017, All Right Reserved - Current Media Limited
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com