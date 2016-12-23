Inflight Entertainment, Connectivity: Turkish Airlines Adopts Panasonic’s Advanced eX1 System

In a bid to commence its proposed inflight entertainment and communications (IFEC) services, Turkish Airlines has selected Panasonic Avionics Corporation’s (Panasonic) advanced eX1 system and Global Communication Services for its new fleet of narrow body aircraft.

eX1 solution, an advanced narrow body IFE system, has an uncompromising industrial design, high-definition display technologies and high fidelity audio that create a home theater atmosphere that draws passengers into an immersive entertainment experience.

Speaking on the new system, Mr. İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, Mr. İlker Aycı, said, “We needed a solution not only capable of providing a reliable system, but also a truly immersive inflight experience to our passengers. With this additional support of Panasonic Avionics we will continue to offer the seamless flight experience to our valued passengers. The personalized interface designed for an optimal viewing experience combined with the industry’s largest library of games, audio, and video is what made and eX1 a proper decision for our flag carrier in this regard.”

The eX1 system will include Panasonic’s unique Passenger Data Integration (PDI) service, which will allow Turkish Airlines to add higher levels of personalization to its inflight experience. PDI will also allow Turkish Airlines to seamlessly recognize the travel preferences of their guests and recommend content, services and amenities specific that will enhance their experience both in flight and in their destination city.

PDI will leverage a custom-designed Companion App that will enable passengers to securely pair their mobile device to the IFEC system and personalize and enhance their entertainment experience through capabilities that include custom playlists and a second screen environment.

The onboard experience will also include high-speed, global Wi-Fi and multiple channels of live television, enabled by Panasonic’s Global Communications Services. It is the only worldwide inflight connectivity service operating in every country in the world today.

Turkish passengers will be able to use the service to remain connected to their friends, families, co-workers though high speed access to the Internet, social media platforms, corporate VPN networks and more. Passengers will also receive Live Text News customized for Turkish Airlines by Anadolu Agency (AA), a leading Turkish News Agency.

The television service, which is unique to Turkish Airlines will feature TRT World Turkish News Channel — a new channel from Turkey’s national public broadcaster, TRT, which broadcasts balanced, in-depth reporting with a focus on global responsibility.

It will also offer eight additional global channels including Sport 24. Sport 24, which is owned and operated by IMG, offers live coverage of the world’s most popular sporting events. In 2016, the channel showed live action from the Rio 2016 Olympics Games, Premier League, NFL, UEFA Champions League, NBA, Tennis Grand Slams, Bundesliga, Golf Majors, MotoGP and the Ryder Cup. Panasonic Avionics is the only authorized distributor of Sport 24 to the air transport market.

Turkish Airlines’ new state-of-the-art inflight entertainment, global high-speed Wi-Fi and live television services will be available on 92 Airbus A321 NEOs-ACF, 65 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and 10 Boeing 737 MAX 9s. As part of the contract, Turkish Airlines has the option to equip the last 45 aircraft with its own direct affiliate’s IFE system, pending line fit offerability.

As part of the strategic partnership agreement, Panasonic will establish a Media Center and creative services team at Istanbul’s new airport until the first operation in this airport takes place, which will service Turkish Airlines exclusively. The facility is designed to fulfill the airline’s content and software needs with racks to support media, interactive development and applications.

In his view of both firm’s partnership on the initiative, Paul Margis, Chief Executive Officer, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, said, “Our partnership with Turkish Airlines is a long term, strategic relationship. We are thrilled to extend our investment with both Turkish Airlines and the Turkish economy, and we look forward to a close collaboration with them on the products and services that will support them achieve their 2023 objectives.”

