FULL LIST: Kiss Daniel, Darey Win Big At HEADIES 2016

Kiss Daniel New ERA album and Darey Art Alade’s Naked album emerged the biggest winners of the night, as the 2016 edition of the HEADIES took took place on Thursday night

The event, which was held at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, witnessed absence of many nominated artists who eventually became winner

Full list of winners:

Best video

Clarence Peters (Soldier)

Best R& B/Pop album

Kiss Daniel (New Era)

Best R&B

Darey Art-Alade

Recording of the Year

Darey Art-Alade (Pray For Me)

Hip Hop World revelation

Kiss Daniel

Lyricist on the Roll

Ill Bliss

Best Rap Single

Olamide (Eyan Mayweather)

Best Rap Album

Ill Bliss

Best Streethop

Olamide

Special Recongnition Award

Flavour

Album of the Year

Kiss Daniel

Artiste of the Year

Wizkid

Next Rated

Mr Eazi

Reggae/Dancehall

Patoranking Best Alternative song – Bez

Best Vocal Performance (female)

Simi

Producer of the Year

Young John

Hall of Fame

Laolu Akins

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Shaydee

Best Collaboration

Falz featuring Simi – Soldier

Best Pop Single

Reggea Blues – Harrysong ft Olamide, Orezi, Iyanya, KCee.

Comments

comments