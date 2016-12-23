FULL LIST: Kiss Daniel, Darey Win Big At HEADIES 2016

Kiss Daniel New ERA album and Darey Art Alade’s Naked album emerged the biggest winners of the night, as the 2016 edition of the HEADIES took took place on Thursday night
The event, which was held at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, witnessed absence of many nominated artists who eventually became winner
Full list of winners:
Best video
Clarence Peters (Soldier)
Best R& B/Pop album
Kiss Daniel (New Era)
Best R&B
Darey Art-Alade
Recording of the Year
Darey Art-Alade (Pray For Me)
Hip Hop World revelation
Kiss Daniel
Lyricist on the Roll
Ill Bliss
Best Rap Single
Olamide (Eyan Mayweather)
Best Rap Album
Ill Bliss
Best Streethop
Olamide
Special Recongnition Award
Flavour
Album of the Year
Kiss Daniel
Artiste of the Year
Wizkid
Next Rated
Mr Eazi
Reggae/Dancehall
Patoranking Best Alternative song – Bez
Best Vocal Performance (female)
Simi
Producer of the Year
Young John
Hall of Fame
Laolu Akins
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Shaydee
Best Collaboration
Falz featuring Simi – Soldier
Best Pop Single
Reggea Blues – Harrysong ft Olamide, Orezi, Iyanya, KCee.