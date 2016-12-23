Etisalat, Gionee Partner On New 4G Enabled Gionee M6

In furtherance of its commitment to deepen customer experience and create quality touchpoints, most innovative and customer-friendly telecommunications network, Etisalat Nigeria has partnered with mobile phone manufacturer Gionee to launch its new LTE Smartphone, Gionee M6.

The new Gionee M6 LTE Smartphone would give Etisalat subscribers better access to the network’s efficient broadband internet and uninterrupted connectivity on the new fourth generation Long-Term Evolution (LTE) technology.

Speaking at the launch, Idowu Adesokan, Head, High Value and Mass Market Segment, Etisalat Nigeria, said Etisalat is happy to partner with mobile phone manufacturer, Gionee, on the new LTE Smartphone because it gives subscribers on the Etisalat network the opportunity to enjoy the high-speed data and quality voice services Etisalat’s 4G LTE has to offer.

“Gionee M6 combined with Etisalat’s new 4G LTE network takes subscribers to a new level of possibility; it is a combination of a phone with 4 gigabyte ram with Etisalat’s super-fast 4G network; it’s the best of both worlds, our customers will now enjoy efficient broadband internet and uninterrupted connectivity to increase access to online streaming and ultra-high definition videos,” Adesokan added.

He explained that existing Etisalat subscribers do not need to get new SIM cards to access the 4G LTE service.

Speaking on the functions of the new Gionee M6, Habeeb Somoye, Marketing Director, Gionee Nigeria, said the company is proud to introduce the new Gionee M6 LTE Smartphone into the Nigerian market.

He said, “The phone is built to give users a whole new experience in terms of speed, battery power, security, camera features and other unique feature specifically built for the enjoyment of smartphone users. It is an important milestone for both Etisalat and Gionee because the benefits of the new M6 LTE will include clearer voice calls, increased access to faster and qualitative internet service and great value for money.”

Subscribers on the Etisalat network that purchase the new Gionee M6 are said, would stand to get free 1 gigabyte data to test the networks 4G LTE network and 11 months free access to social media site like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and other.

By Patrick Aigbokhan

