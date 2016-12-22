Nigeria Declares Monday, Tuesday Holidays

Nigeria has declared Monday 26th, Tuesday 27th December, 2016 and Monday 2nd January, 2017 for the celebration of festivities lined up in the coming weeks.

The Public Holidays were specifically declared to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year 2017 celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), declared the holidays on Wednesday in Abuja.

He urged Christians and Nigerians in general to remain committed and supportive of the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister said the solicited support was help sustain efforts toward building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, on Wednesday, the minister also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and peaceful co-existence across the country.

The minister wished all Nigerians at home and abroad, a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year 2017.

Comments

comments