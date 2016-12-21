NIMASA Shuts Three Jetties Over Safety Breaches

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has shut three private jetties and port facilities, alleging safety breaches.

Head, Corporate Communications of the apex maritime regulatory agency, Hajia Lami Tumaka, said the action was in pursuant to NIMASA’s mandate as the Designated Authority (DA) for the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code in Nigeria.

The three jetties and port facilities which were shut “for non-compliance with the provisions of the code” are Heyden Petroleum Jetty Ijora Lagos; Waziri Jetty, Dockyard Road Apapa Lagos and Starz Marine Shipyard Limited Onne in Rivers State.

Ironically, Starz Marine Shipyards Limited is owned by the founding President of the Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Engineer Greg Ogbeifun.

According to NIMASA, “the facilities have persistently failed to comply with the ISPS code necessitating their closure in order to forestall a situation where security breaches in such facilities will negatively impact the compliant ones.

“These closures are in exercise of the Agency’s powers in line with provisions of Part VIII of the ISPS Code Implementation Regulations 2014 under which the facilities were adjudged to be non-compliant despite repeated warnings to remedy the deficiencies”.

Tumaka added that NIMASA has consistently stated its commitment to the enforcement of full compliance with the ISPS Code especially in the face of growing terrorists’ activities globally.

She recalled that only recently while hosting a pre-assessment team from the United States Coast Guard (USCG), “the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside expressed the determination of the Agency to enforce the code” in the overall interest of the nation.

She emphasised that to this end, “all shut facilities are to remain closed until the managers of such facilities correct the identified deficiencies in line with the dictates of the Code as the Agency aims to achieve 100% compliance with the cooperation of all stakeholders”.

